President Donald Trump and radio talk legend Rush Limbaugh played golf on Friday at the Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach.

The White House confirmed to reporters that Trump played golf with Limbaugh and a “couple friends.”

Limbaugh did not host his radio show on Friday in the usual timeslot of 12:00 – 3:00 p.m. Eastern. Conservative author Mark Steyn guest-hosted the program.

On Thursday, Limbaugh denounced the Robert Mueller report as “made to order for people who want to continue running this operation to get rid of Trump.”

“This report could have been issued in one page: we found no evidence of collusion between the Russians and the Trump campaign, period, and we don’t have enough to say that there was any obstruction of justice,” he said.

Trump has a good relationship with Limbaugh and even phoned into the show to congratulate him on its 30th anniversary.

“You’re a very special man, Rush, and you have people that love you. I’m one of them,” he said. “But you’re a very, very special guy. What you do for this country, people have no idea how important your voice is.