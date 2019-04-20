Democrat presidential hopeful Mayor Pete Buttigieg supported gun controls Barack Obama pushed, as well as the gun control “framework” Michael Bloomberg’s Mayors Against Illegal Guns sought.

Buttigieg’s gun control support, documented through the years on his own Twitter account, shows his support of everything from Obama’s push to criminalize private gun sales via universal background checks to Bloomberg’s overarching gun control agenda.

When Obama was in office, Buttigieg tweeted:

I'm with the majority of Americans (& gun owners) who agree with @POTUS that we need universal background checks to help #StopGunViolence — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) January 5, 2016

This year, he tweeted his support for Bloomberg’s gun control advocacy:

The worst part of my job is when we lose a young person to gun violence. I'm sick of fighting it with one hand behind my back. Americans favor common-sense reform such as the bipartisan Mayors Against Illegal Guns framework. It won't fix everything but it will make us safer. https://t.co/u1qT8Hw0uB — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) February 8, 2019

Buttigieg also supports restoring the gun ban for Social Security recipients, a ban that was instituted under Obama, then repealed by President Trump.

Breitbart News reported that Trump signed the ban repeal on February 28, 2017.

The ban had been developed behind closed doors during the summer of 2015. At that time, knowledge of the pending ban was spreading, but details were scant. The Los Angeles Times reported that it would be a ban against gun possession for those unable to handle finances. The Times also made clear that it would be sweeping, that it would cover those who are unable to manage their own affairs for a multitude of reasons–from “subnormal intelligence or mental illness,” “incompetency,” an unspecified “condition,” or “disease.”

A Social Security Administration (SSA) overview of the pending ban highlighted that Social Security beneficiaries who caught the SSA’s attention by having someone help with finances may be investigated. The investigation would include a look at mental health, and the findings may then serve to justify a prohibition against gun ownership.

Opposition quickly coalesced as Republicans asked why the right to keep and bear arms should be tied to one’s ability to balance a checkbook.

But Buttigieg criticized Trump’s repeal of the Social Security gun ban and pushed for its reinstatement:

Responsible gun owners didn't need this repeal. It was a bad idea. It should be reversed. https://t.co/2I26SrocYN — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) October 3, 2017

