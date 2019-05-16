The Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York on Thursday slammed New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio for running for president, warning he would be an “unmitigated disaster” if elected to the White House.

“It is laughable that a mayor who has shown no interest in running New York City for six years now says he wants to mismanage the entire country,” the union, which represents more than 50,000 active and retired NYPD officers, said in a statement.

“While the mayor of our nation’s largest city is busy running around Iowa and getting upstaged by the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, there are real problems here at home. New York City Police officers are continuing to suffer with wages 30% below market rate because the mayor has totally checked out of our contact process.”

The union added that following “six years of disrespect for the police officers who keep our city safe, it’s perfectly clear” how de Blasio mistreats men and women in uniform.

“As commander-in-chief, he would be an unmitigated disaster,” the statement concluded.

Earlier Thursday, De Blasio launched his long-shot bid for the presidency, becoming the latest Democrat to join an ever-growing primary field. The Big Apple mayor announced his bid with a video released by his campaign to YouTube.

“There’s plenty of money in this world. There’s plenty of money in this country. It’s just in the wrong hands,” De Blasio opened his announcement video with. “I’m running for president because it’s time we put working people first.”

After launching his campaign, De Blasio appeared on ABC’s Good Morning America, where he assailed President Trump, referring to him as “Con Don.”

“Every New Yorker knows he’s a con artist. We know his tricks. We know his playbook,” he said. “I know how to take him on — I’ve been watching him for decades. He’s trying to convince working Americans he’s on their side. It’s been a lie from day one.”

The president fired back at De Blasio on social media, tweeting: “The Dems are getting another beauty to join their group. Bill de Blasio of NYC, considered the worst mayor in the U.S., will supposedly be making an announcement for president today. He is a JOKE, but if you like high taxes & crime, he’s your man. NYC HATES HIM!”

And the president is correct. According to a Quinnipiac University poll, 76 percent of registered voters in New York believe De Blasio running for president would be a bad idea. “Mayor Bill de Blasio’s flirtation with a 2020 White House bid is prompting a rare moment of unity among New Yorkers,” said polling expert Mary Snow last month.