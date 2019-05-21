JOIN BREITBART. Takes 2 seconds.

Joe Biden: Heartbeat Abortion Ban Is ‘Wrong and We Have to Stop It’

US Vice President Joseph R. Biden speaks during an address at the National Defense University in Washington, DC on April 9, 2015. Biden spoke about US policy in Iraq. AFP PHOTO/ BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images
CHARLIE SPIERING

Former Vice President Joe Biden vowed Tuesday to fight state bills restricting abortion, in a video posted to Twitter.

Biden described the laws in Missouri, Alabama, and Georgia as “extreme” legislation that would trigger a Supreme Court ruling on Roe vs. Wade with a new conservative majority on the court.

Biden described abortion as a right guaranteed by the Constitution and vowed to fight the state efforts to restrict abortion.

“A woman governor actually signed one of these pieces of legislation,” Biden said in the video. “It’s wrong, it must be stopped, this is a choice under Roe between a woman and her doctor … we must protect that right.”

Despite a mixed record of supporting restrictions on abortion, Biden is campaigning in 2020 for a woman’s unfettered right to an abortion at any point in her pregnancy.

He also told activists last week that he supported a repeal of the Hyde Amendment — the law keeping federal funds from funding abortions.

