Donald Trump Says Mexico Is Buying U.S. Farm Products

President Donald Trump declared in all-caps on Twitter Saturday that Mexico will begin purchasing large amounts of U.S. agricultural products.

The president’s announcement comes hours after word that the U.S. and Mexico reached a deal to increase security at America’s southern border, avoiding threats of tariffs on Mexican products.

“MEXICO HAS AGREED TO IMMEDIATELY BEGIN BUYING LARGE QUANTITIES OF AGRICULTURAL PRODUCT FROM OUR GREAT PATRIOT FARMERS!” Trump declared Saturday:

MEXICO HAS AGREED TO IMMEDIATELY BEGIN BUYING LARGE QUANTITIES OF AGRICULTURAL PRODUCT FROM OUR GREAT PATRIOT FARMERS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2019

Friday evening, President Trump announced that the U.S. and Mexico had reached a deal to stem the flow of illegal immigration to the United States. The State Department released a joint U.S.-Mexico declaration following the president’s announcement and a week of D.C.-based negotiations between the two sides.

“The United States and Mexico met this week to address the shared challenges of irregular migration, to include the entry of migrants into the United States in violation of U.S. law,” the statement began. “Given the dramatic increase in migrants moving from Central America through Mexico to the United States, both countries recognize the vital importance of rapidly resolving the humanitarian emergency and security situation.”

The two sides came to an agreement to “work together to immediately implement a durable solution.” The joint commitment outlined four areas of agreement. “Mexico will take unprecedented steps to increase enforcement to curb irregular migration, to include the deployment of its National Guard throughout Mexico, giving priority to its southern border,” the statement detailed. The U.S. committed to expanded implementation of Migrant Protection Protocols and will return asylum seekers to Mexico while those individuals “await the adjudication of their asylum claims.” Mexico has agreed to the return of such individuals on humanitarian grounds “in compliance with its international obligations.”

President Trump thanked both sides Saturday for their hard work putting together the deal:

I would like to thank the President of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, and his foreign minister, Marcelo Ebrard, together with all of the many representatives of both the United States and Mexico, for working so long and hard to get our agreement on immigration completed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2019

Both sides agreed to continue to work together with contingency in the event expected results are not achieved.

Michelle Moons is a White House Correspondent for Breitbart News — follow on Twitter @MichelleDiana and Facebook.