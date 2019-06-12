Joe Biden Defends Use of ‘Make America America Again’ Slogan

Joe Biden defended his use of the phrase “Make America America Again” Tuesday after disgraced lawyer Michael Avenatti suggested that the vice president ripped off his slogan.

“You know, there were two, a number of famous people who uh, there was a guy, named Langston Hughes, a poet who said, ‘Let America be America again,'” Biden said at the beginning of his remarks in Mount Pleasant, Iowa on Tuesday.

Biden carefully looked at his notecards as he read off the information just hours after he was accused of plagiarizing the slogan.

Biden also cited “a guy who was a foreign policy writer” who also said, “Let America be America again,” but he did not specify the name of the source.

Citing President Donald Trump’s slogan of Making America Great Again, Biden continued.

“I’d settle for just let America be America again, you know what I mean? I mean this guy, he just doesn’t quite get it,” he said, referring to Trump.

Avenatti called out Biden on Twitter, reacting sarcastically after he heard that Biden was using the dream slogan he had prepared for his potential presidential run.

“I wish I would have thought of this,” Avenatti wrote on Twitter in response. “Oh Wait.”

Michael Avenatti takes a shot at Biden for saying today in Iowa “Let’s Make America America Again.” Avenatti used the same phrase a number of times during his brief flirt with a 2020 run of his own before facing a string of legal issues. pic.twitter.com/9qcmZWunNX — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) June 11, 2019

Avenatti later deleted the message.