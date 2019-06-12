A partial transcript is as follows:

CHRIS MATTHEWS: Do you think he would call the CIA, the agency, and say call off the agents, call off any recruitment of agents so he could protect his friend, the North Korean dictator. Would he actually do that?

JOHN BRENNAN: I wouldn’t put it past him to try to prevent the intelligence agency from understanding what might be happening if he felt that was going to be harmful to his policy or personal interests or objectives. That’s why I’m concerned about the upcoming presidential elections. It’s clear that the Russians interfered to help Mr. Trump in 2016. Is Mr. Trump turning a blind eye because he doesn’t mind if the Russians involve themselves again to try to enhance his prospects for reelection? It’s really quite unnerving to think this president, Mr. Trump, can, in fact, turn off law enforcement and its intelligence capabilities if they pose a threat to him personally.