Tom Homan: I Haven’t Accepted ‘Border Czar’ Post

A transcript is as follows:

NEIL CAVUTO: We’re told you are the president’s choice to be his “border czar.” Is that true?

TOM HOMAN: I think yesterday’s announcement, the White House has made it clear it was kind of premature. Look, I’ve had discussions with the White House, they’ve approached me. I was first approached by Secretary Nielsen about this job and I declined it because I didn’t think the job was structured right. I didn’t think it had the proper authority. I think a “border czar” needs to be structured in a way they can coordinate activities from DHS, DOJ, DOD, HHS. They all have a piece of this border issue. I think any sort of “border czar” needs to be a person who coordinates an all-government response to the border. When I first had the discussions, that wasn’t the way it was set up. I certainly don’t want to come back and fail this president. I don’t think we should create another policy position as that’s not will have effectiveness on this border so as of right now, I am not accepting the job, but the discussions will continue.

CAVUTO: Have you talked to the president since this?

HOMAN: I won’t discuss my discussions with the president and ought to respect it. I have never discussed anything I’ve talked with the president about, nor would I. But, I can say I’ve talked to administration officials about what a “border czar” should look like, with my 34 years experience of what I’d think would be successful. I have not accepted any position at this time and I’ll just leave it at that.