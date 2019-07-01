Donald Trump: ICE Deportations Will Continue After July 4

President Donald Trump confirmed Monday that more illegal immigrants would be removed from the country after July 4th.

“They’re going back to their countries. They go back home,” Trump said. “ICE is going to be apprehending them and bringing them back.”

The president spoke to reporters in the Oval Office about deportations after pausing an enforcement effort last month.

“We have a very good system for that, and it’s been very effective and it will be very effective,” he said.

Trump praised the president of Mexico for raising the number of troops on their borders to slow the flow of migrants crossing into the United States. He also said that the idea of putting tariffs on Mexico was off the table, as they were delivering results.

“We’re very happy with the job they’re doing. It was because of tariffs that they’re doing it,” he said.

The president signed the bipartisan bill passed for more humanitarian aid and better detainment conditions for migrants and illegal immigrants crossing the border.

The $4.5 billion bill includes funding for the Department of Health and Human Services and Customs and Border Patrol to fund and expand border facilities.

The bill also includes $145 million for the Department of Defense to help secure the border and over $200 million for Immigration and Customs Enforcement and over $100 million for overtime pay for Customs and Border Protection employees.

“It’s an honor to sign it and if we could do border security along with it, or follow it up shortly, everybody would be extremely happy,” Trump said.