Mayor Pete Buttigieg campaign managers announced Monday they raised more than $24.8 million in funds in the second quarter from over 294,000 donors.

The numbers were released to supporters in a promotional video.

“You’ve inspired us every step of the way and we’re just getting started,” Buttigieg said to supporters. “Together let’s build a new American chapter, let’s win the era.”

The campaign has more than $22.6 million cash on hand and a total of 400,000 donors, according to numbers sent to reporters from the campaign. Their average contribution size from the second quarter cycle is $47.42.

Buttigieg maintained his fundraising power, despite canceling a few high dollar Los Angeles fundraisers after leaving the campaign trail in response to a police shooting of a black man in South Bend.

To put those numbers into context, Sen. Bernie Sanders led the first quarter raising $20,688,027, followed by Elizabeth Warren reporting $16,482,752. Buttigieg only raised $7 million in the first quarter.

The Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee raised $24 million in one day after officially announcing his run for re-election in June.