Pete Buttigieg Announces $24.8 Million in Fundraising for the Second Quarter

Democratic presidential candidate South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks during the Democratic primary debate hosted by NBC News at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, Thursday, June 27, 2019, in Miami, as former vice president Joe Biden watches. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Mayor Pete Buttigieg campaign managers announced Monday they raised more than $24.8 million in funds in the second quarter from over 294,000 donors.

The numbers were released to supporters in a promotional video.

“You’ve inspired us every step of the way and we’re just getting started,” Buttigieg said to supporters. “Together let’s build a new American chapter, let’s win the era.”

The campaign has more than $22.6 million cash on hand and a total of 400,000 donors, according to numbers sent to reporters from the campaign. Their average contribution size from the second quarter cycle is $47.42.

Buttigieg maintained his fundraising power, despite canceling a few high dollar Los Angeles fundraisers after leaving the campaign trail in response to a police shooting of a black man in South Bend.

To put those numbers into context, Sen. Bernie Sanders led the first quarter raising $20,688,027, followed by Elizabeth Warren reporting $16,482,752. Buttigieg only raised $7 million in the first quarter.

The Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee raised $24 million in one day after officially announcing his run for re-election in June.

