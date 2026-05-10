Hundreds of child sexual abuse victims were located and over 350 child sex abuse offenders arrested in April as a result of the U.S. Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Operation Iron Pursuit.

Officials located over 200 children and 350 child sex predators were arrested during the operation that ran from April 1 until April 30, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of New York announced Friday.

“All 56 FBI field offices and U.S. Attorneys, offices around the country participated in the coordinated takedown effort, including the Buffalo FBI Field Office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of New York,” the press release said.

The news comes after Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel said his agency has been working to modernize and restore trust as it protects American citizens, while also moving over 1,000 agents and Intelligence Analysts out of Washington, DC, and into the field, Breitbart News reported.

Following the close of Operation Iron Pursuit and additional operations, Patel said drugs and firearms were also seized, according to Breitbart News.

Meanwhile, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced in March that 414 illegal alien child sex offenders were arrested in Houston, Texas, during President Donald Trump’s first year back in the White House, with one official saying thanks to ICE agents efforts, parents can “sleep a little better” knowing the pedophiles and child rapists were no longer a threat.

In regard to Operation Iron Pursuit, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said the effort “puts every child predator on notice: we are coming for you. The sexual exploitation of minors is an abomination with no place in our society. We will hunt down these offenders, hold them fully accountable under the law, and deliver justice for victims.”

In December, Breitbart News reported a DOJ crackdown on child sex predators across the nation saw 293 sexual abuse offenders arrested and over 200 children located.