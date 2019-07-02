President Donald Trump together with the Republican National Committee has raised $105 million in the second quarter, the campaign announced Tuesday.

“Our massive fundraising success is a testament to the overwhelming support for President Trump,” Campaign manager Brad Parscale said. “No Democrat candidate can match this level of enthusiasm or President Trump’s outstanding record of results.”

The campaign now has $100 million cash on hand.

July marks the point when campaigns begin announcing their second-quarter fundraising numbers. Mayor Pete Buttigieg on Monday announced a second-quarter fundraising haul of $23 million.