Bernie Vs. Bernie–Who Has Improved More Lives, Marcus or Sanders?

Issues and Insights Editorial Board compares and contrasts two “Bernies” in public life: Bernie Marcus, founder of Home Depot, and Bernie Sanders, presidential candidate and passionate Socialist Democrat:
A pair of Bernies, one running for president, the other a wealthy corporate executive and philanthropist, are on opposite sides of the political spectrum, as well as the cultural divide. One has made life better for many. The other wants to suck the life out as many as he can.
Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus, now 90, recently said that Sen. Bernie Sanders, campaigning for president as a Democrat with a Socialist’s pedigree, is the “enemy of every entrepreneur.” Sanders, who represents Vermont, has made a public career out of vilifying corporations, free markets, and the wealthy.
. . .
Meanwhile, Sanders, who has never started a business, wants to guarantee a job to everyone through government fiat, and has overheated dreams about forcing the country into a Medicare for All system, an impossible-to-pay-for arrangement which no other nation in the world has, not even the Scandinavian countries he says are his models.
Read the rest of the article here.
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.