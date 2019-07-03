Gun Maker Responds to Nike with AR-15 Parts Bearing Betsy Ross Flag

Palmetto State Armory responded to Nike’s decision to pull its Betsy Ross Flag shoes by releasing gun parts with the flag etched on them.

CBS News reported that Nike pulled the Betsy Ross Flag sneakers after Colin Kaepernick suggested that the flag was tied to slavery.

Palmetto State Armory thanked Nike for helping bring attention to the flag with the decision to cancel the Fourth of July shoes. Palmetto State Armory is etching the flag on AR-15 lowers. They put the words “I Stand – 15” under the flag in place of the moniker “AR-15”.

Just wanted to take a quick moment to thank @Nike for all the help. These things are selling like crazy. Reserve yours NOW! https://t.co/8JTx0ShWAH @DLoesch @CamEdwards @benshapiro pic.twitter.com/yRH9l1epYL — PalmettoStateArmory (@PalmettoArmory) July 3, 2019

