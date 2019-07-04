President Trump Notes ‘Great Crowd’ at Salute to America

President Donald Trump noted the “great crowd” that attended the Salute to America celebration honoring the United States military on the Fourth of July.

“A great crowd of tremendous Patriots this evening, all the way back to the Washington Monument,” he tweeted.

Attendees with tickets were admitted into the area around the Lincoln Memorial and half-way down the reflecting pool around 3 p.m. ET. Heavy rain commenced around 3:30 p.m. ET. The rain lasted for approximately two hours before abating before the celebration began at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Despite the rain — the entire area around the reflecting pool was packed by the time the celebration started.

A great crowd of tremendous Patriots this evening, all the way back to the Washington Monument! #SaluteToAmerica🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/nJghdfqIhX — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 5, 2019

The massive crowd size was also noted by others on social media:

Huge crowd at Lincoln Memorial for Salute to America celebration organized by @realDonaldTrump! https://t.co/mhhCZztSds — Boris Epshteyn (@BorisEP) July 4, 2019

Viewers of the event on C-SPAN also commented on how the network was showing the large crowd, with one viewer posting a screenshot shortly after the event began: