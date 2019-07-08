Poll: Trump Hits 50 Percent Approval Rating After Independence Day

President Donald Trump’s approval rating has increased since the Salute to America celebration on Independence Day, according to the Rasmussen Reports’ Daily Presidential Tracking Poll.

The Rasmussen Reports Daily Presidential Tracking Poll for Monday revealed that 50 percent of likely American voters approve of President Trump’s job performance, while 49 percent disapprove.

At this point in President Obama’s first term in 2011, he received a 47 percent approval rating among likely U.S. voters.

Of those surveyed, 34 percent stated they “strongly approve” of the job President Trump is doing and 40 percent said they “strongly disapprove.”

Last week, it was announced that America had created 224,000 jobs in June under President Trump’s leadership, and unemployment reached 3.7 percent.

As reported by Breitbart News’s John Carney, “Manufacturing jobs showed renewed strength, adding 17,000 jobs after four months of coming in flat. Construction jobs rose by 21,000. Transportation and warehousing added 24,000 jobs. Employment in health care increased by 35,000. Professional and business services added 51,000 jobs.”

The Rasmussen Reports poll surveyed 1,500 Likely voters and has a margin of error of +/- 2.5 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence.