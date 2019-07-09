House Oversight and Reform Committee Democrats tweeted, and then deleted, a picture Tuesday of an Obama-era migrant detention center to attack Republicans ahead of a Wednesday hearing on President Donald Trump’s policies of “putting migrant kids in cages.”

On Tuesday, the House Reform and Oversight Committee Democrats used a picture from 2014, during the Obama administration, in a tweet to attack Republicans and President Donald Trump ahead of their Wednesday hearing on alleged “inhumane treatment at the border.”

The House Oversight and Reform Committee has since deleted the tweet.

The Trump War Room account noted that the picture depicted a migrant crisis during which Joe Biden was vice president.

“House Democrats are promoting their “civil rights” hearing on “kids in cages” and “inhumane treatment” with a photo from 2014, when Joe Biden was Vice President,” the GOP account wrote. “So dishonest!”

House Democrats are promoting their "civil rights" hearing on "kids in cages" and "inhumane treatment" with a photo from 2014, when Joe Biden was Vice President. So dishonest! pic.twitter.com/Exuj1eudrr — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) July 9, 2019

The House Reform and Oversight Republicans quickly fact-checked the committee Democrats, noting that former President Barack Obama also had detention centers for migrant children.

The House Oversight Republicans asked rhetorically, “You all know that’s a picture from 2014, right? Remind us who was President then.”

You all know that’s a picture from 2014, right? Remind us who was President then https://t.co/Z6uE04wALq — Oversight Committee Republicans (@GOPoversight) July 9, 2019

“The photos, taken by The Associated Press, were from 2014, during the Obama administration, but were presented by liberal activists as if they showed the effects of Trump’s immigration policy now.”https://t.co/9x3F7VYUTz — Oversight Committee Republicans (@GOPoversight) July 9, 2019

Here in red is the portion of the 2014 photo used by House Democrats today. AP FACT CHECK: 2014 photo wrongly used to hit Trump policieshttps://t.co/UQMBB3mZ8j pic.twitter.com/T3o5qBgPu1 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) July 9, 2019

The Oversight Republicans also noted that those photos of detention centers have often been used by “liberal activists” to attacks Trump’s immigration policies. However, those photos come from 2014.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), a member of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, noted recently that she was “not safe” during her tour of migrant shelters in the El Paso, Texas, area last week.

“I was not safe from the officers in that facility,” Ocasio-Cortez told reporters as she left.

Ocasio-Cortez even claimed that Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) officers were “physically and sexually threatening” her. “Officers were keeping women in cells w/ no water & had told them to drink out of the toilets. This was them on their GOOD behavior in front of members of Congress,” Ocasio-Cortez added.

Just left the 1st CBP facility. I see why CBP officers were being so physically &sexually threatening towards me. Officers were keeping women in cells w/ no water & had told them to drink out of the toilets. This was them on their GOOD behavior in front of members of Congress. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 1, 2019

