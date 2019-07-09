Michelle Obama Jabs Trump: ‘We Didn’t Make White House About Our Emotional Needs’

Former First Lady Michelle Obama over the weekend implied that President Donald Trump is, unlike her husband, making the presidency about his “emotional needs.”

“When you are the Commander-in-Chief and the leader of the free world, the job is not about you. It’s not about your feelings, your hurt feelings, your emotions,” Obama said at Essence Fest. “And that was something I was so proud of Barack. We didn’t make the White House about our emotional needs.”

She said she is not concerned about Trump’s attempt to dismantle her husband’s legacy because “we weren’t there to instill our legacy.”

“We were there to do a job on behalf of the country. He passed health care because millions of Americans didn’t have health care,” she said. “What saddens me is what it’s doing to the country as a whole.”

Obama also implied that Trump does not have “deep seriousness and focus” and is not operating “with a clear base of facts and ideas.”

“The leader of the free world with a tweet can start a war, can crush an economy, can change the future of our children,” Obama ominously added.