Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is holding on to his second place position in the crowded field of Democrat candidates, while Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is struggling to remain in the top three, according to a Morning Consult poll released Tuesday.

Former Vice President Joe Biden (D) maintains his frontrunner status with 31 percent support in the poll, conducted July 1–7 among likely Democrat voters. Sanders, who has seemingly struggled to maintain his solid-second place footing to Warren over the past few weeks, reestablished his status with 19 percent support.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) – who experienced a number of breakout moments during her first debate performance last month – saw quite a surge, jumping from a distant second-tier status with seven percent support last month to third place with 14 percent support. The poll shows Warren on her heels, with 13 percent support. She is followed by Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who finds himself in a distant fifth place with six percent support. Behind him comes Beto O’Rourke (D) with three percent support and Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) with two percent support. The remaining candidates garnered one percent or less. The margin of error is +/- 2 percent, bringing Harris and Warren at a virtual tie for third place.

#New #National @MorningConsult Poll (7/1-7):

Biden 31%

Sanders 19%

Harris 14%

Warren 13%

Buttigieg 6%

O'Rourke 3%

Booker 2%

Bullock 1%

Castro 1%

de Blasio 1%

Delaney 1%

Gabbard 1%

Gillibrand 1%

Hickenlooper 1%

Klobuchar 1%

Ryan 1%

Yang 1%

Williamson 1% — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) July 9, 2019

The results vaguely mirror the findings from a Morning Consult poll conducted immediately following the first Democrat debates.

Breitbart News reported:

Morning Consult surveyed 2,407 Democrat primary voters “immediately” after the debate, June 27-28, 2019. It showed Biden leading the pack with 33 percent support, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in second with 19 percent, and Harris and Warren virtually tied for third place with 12 percent. As Morning Consult noted, “It’s an increase of 6 percentage points from the June 17-23 poll, doubling the senator’s vote share” in regards to Harris.

The results hardly change when early primary state voters (in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, and Nevada) are isolated. Biden still tops the deck with 31 percent support, followed by Sanders, Harris, and Warren with 20 percent, 14 percent, and 10 percent, respectively.

The current Real Clear Politics average shows Sanders, Harris, and Warren in a tight battle behind Biden, with 1.1 percent separating the three candidates.