Amy McGrath, the Kentucky Democrat challenging Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), is already establishing her status as a potential flip-flopper, swiftly apologizing less than a day after suggesting that she would have confirmed Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

McGrath told The Courier-Journal Wednesday that she would have voted to confirm Brett Kavanaugh, whose confirmation hearing was dominated by baseless accusations from accuser Christine Blasey Ford.

McGrath said she was “very concerned” about Kavanaugh and his “far-right” stances but added that there was nothing in his record that she thought would “disqualify” him.

While she found Blasey Ford “credible,” she said: “…given the amount of time that lapsed in between and from a judicial standpoint, I don’t think it would really disqualify him.”

“I think that with Judge Kavanaugh, yeah, I probably would have voted for him,” she told The Courier-Journal.

After a flurry of backlash, McGrath reversed positions less than 24 hours after her original remarks went public.

CNN slams Amy McGrath's embarrassing Kavanaugh flip flops "A very rocky start" "A flip-flop-flip on a question any decent senate candidate should have been prepared for" "Nightmare" "What a disaster" Cc: @Team_Mitchpic.twitter.com/gcRCQV4KU6 — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) July 11, 2019

“I was asked earlier today about Judge Brett Kavanaugh and I answered based upon his qualifications to be on the Supreme Court,” she tweeted Wednesday evening. “But upon further reflection and further understanding of his record, I would have voted no.”

“I know I disappointed many today with my initial answer on how I would have voted on Brett Kavanaugh,” she continued. “I will make mistakes and always own up to them. The priority is defeating Mitch McConnell.”

Notable personalities on both sides of the aisle swiftly jumped on her reversal, making a clear note of it on social media and reminding everyone of her position last year.

“I echo the concerns over the nomination of Judge Kavanaugh. He’s been against women’s reproductive rights, workers’ rights, consumer protections, and is a hardcore partisan,” she tweeted July 2018.

“But we are reminded, again, that elections have consequences, and this will be with us for a generation,” she added.

Reactions were swift:

Amy McGrath in 2018: "[Kavanaugh] is a hardcore partisan. But we are reminded, again, that elections have consequences, and this will be with us for a generation.” Amy McGrath in 2019: “With Judge Kavanaugh, yeah, I probably would have voted for him.”https://t.co/S0VNFThrC2 pic.twitter.com/U91jBCUFE5 — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) July 10, 2019

One year ago, liberal KY Senate candidate Amy McGrath cited grave concerns about Justice Kavanaugh. In 24 hours, she flip-flop-flipped. It's just the latest example of the embarrassment that awaits Democrats in 2020.https://t.co/WBdbuFNr74 — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) July 11, 2019

Amy McGrath is having a bad day, but her incoherence on Kavanaugh isn't any less incoherent than Kamala Harris's flips and flops on forced busing and employer-sponsored health insurance. I don't recall Harris having this bad a news cycle. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) July 11, 2019

It’s so completely and utterly stunning that McGrath was not ready for a Kavanaugh question. Absolutely unfathomable. https://t.co/tksVxvx119 — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) July 11, 2019

CNN Inside Politics panel slams Amy McGrath’s Kavanaugh flip-flop: “nightmare,” “this is just a disaster” pic.twitter.com/W24zxXqqe8 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 11, 2019

I just have to ask, how was a candidate running against Mitch McConnell not prepared for a question about judicial nominations? https://t.co/J3RSJr5qO5 — Niels Lesniewski (@nielslesniewski) July 11, 2019

McGrath announced her bid Tuesday and saw overwhelming support from some of the most notable leftists in Hollywood, like Bette Midler, Chelsea Handler, Patton Oswalt, and Alyssa Milano.