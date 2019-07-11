The House Judiciary Committee on Thursday approved subpoenas for 12 witnesses as part of the panel’s investigation into whether President Donald Trump obstructed special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into now-debunked collusion between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia.

The list of those authorized to received subpoenas includes senior White House adviser Jared Kushner, former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker, and Keith Davidson, former counsel for adult actress Stormy Daniels.

The panel also voted to authorize subpoenas for documents and testimony related to Trump’s handling of immigration, including on the separation of migrant families at the southern border. The resolution authorizes an investigation into whether there have been any discussions of President Trump offering pardons to Homeland Security officials who work on immigration issues.

Judiciary Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) will make the final decision about issuing the subpoenas and has said they can be avoided if witnesses and the administration cooperate voluntarily. The vote was 21-12.

President Trump tweeted about the vote shortly before the meeting began. He said the witnesses “have already spent hours with Robert Mueller, and spent a fortune on lawyers in so doing.”

The president added of the Democrats: “Enough already, go back to work!”

Among the other subpoena targets are Corey Lewandowski, Trump’s former campaign manager; Jody Hunt, Sessions’ former chief of staff, and former White House aides Rob Porter and Rick Dearborn.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.