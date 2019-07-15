Freshman Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) are holding a press conference Monday evening to respond to taunts from President Donald Trump.

Trump has accused the four lawmakers — known as the “Squad” — of hating the United States and Omar in particular of hating Jews, then challenging them to leave the country if they do not like it.

