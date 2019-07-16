Rashida Tlaib: Trump ‘Hates Our Country’

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) on Monday evening accused President Donald Trump of hating America and using “racist” tweets to distract voters from his “lawless presidency.”

“I think he’s the one who hates our country because I’m an American just like anyone else, and I can tell you this is a failed presidency,” Tlaib told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer when asked why she was one of the lawmakers Trump singled out as someone who is disloyal and hates America. “And He knows it. He has a failed border policy where right now there are children dying in our care.”

Over the weekend, Trump said The Squad—Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA)— should “go back” and “help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

Ocasio-Cortez (New York), Tlaib (Detroit), and Pressley (Cincinnati) were born in the United States.

“So interesting to see ‘Progressive’ Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly… and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run,” Trump tweeted over the weekend. “Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how… it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements!”

Tlaib, who gained notoriety on her first day in Congress when she said she was going to “impeach the motherfucker” in the White House, on Monday evening listed more of Trump’s failures and also accused Trump of using his “racist” tweets to distract from his administration’s shortcomings and “lawless” presidency.

“He has a failed policy on healthcare. To this day, we have people struggling to pay for Insulin, can’t have affordable access to health care, to prescription drugs,” Tlaib added. “You have a failed system on our education crisis in our country. This is a failed president. He’s a lawless president. And that’s what he wants to distract us from. He wants us unfocused.”