Justin Amash Votes to Table Impeachment Resolution Against Trump

Rep. Justin Amash (I-MI), who became the first Republican lawmaker to call for the impeachment of President Donald Trump, voted to table a House resolution to begin the process to oust the president on Wednesday.

The House voted Wednesday to kill a resolution brought by Rep. Al Green (D-TX) to impeach President Trump in response to a series of tweets Democrats are calling racist.

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) received bipartisan support for his motion to table the resolution. The chamber voted 332-94, with 137 Democrats joining their Republican colleagues in support.

The House has voted 332-95 to table Rep. Al Green's impeachment resolution, with 137 Democrats siding with 194 Republicans and independent Rep. Justin Amash, to kill the impeachment push. https://t.co/3UCn5amuWR pic.twitter.com/U9MULxNyGt — ABC News (@ABC) July 17, 2019

Green advanced the resolution for a vote with a procedural move Tuesday night, when he read it on the House floor.

“Donald John Trump, president of the United States, is unfit to be president, unfit to represent the American values of decency and morality, respectability and civility, honesty and propriety, reputability and integrity,” he said.

Green’s resolution came after the House voted to condemn Trump’s tweets against four members of Congress, telling them to “go back and help fix the totally broken crime-infested places from which they came.” That resolution “strongly” condemned Trump’s “racist comments that have legitimized and increased fear and hatred of new Americans and people of color,” and passed by a vote of 240-187. Four Republicans voted in favor.

Calls for President Trump’s impeachment among Democrat lawmakers have grown since special counsel Robert Mueller’s report was made public in April.

A majority of Americans do not favor impeaching President Trump. A Gallup survey this month said 53 percent of respondents opposed the idea.

The UPI contributed to this report.