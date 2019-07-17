Watch Live–Senate Hearing: Homeland Security Advisers Suggest Solutions to Border Crisis

Dormitory beds for migrant children at the Homestead "temporary influx facility" outside of Miami. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

The U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs is holding a roundtable Wednesday morning titled “Unprecedented Migration at the U.S. Southern Border: Bipartisan Policy Recommendations from the Homeland Security Advisory Council.”

Several witnesses from the Homeland Security Advisory Council’s Customs and Border Protection Families and Children Care Panel will discuss the U.S.-Mexico border crisis and how lawmakers can improve overcrowding at migrant detention facilities.

