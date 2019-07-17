Watch: Trump Supporters Line up at 4:00 AM for Greenville, NC Rally

Supporters of President Donald Trump began lining up early for his 2020 re-election campaign rally in Greenville, North Carolina, set for Wednesday evening, according to local reports.

WNCT 9 reports Trump supporters started gathering in the parking lot of Greenville’s Minges Coliseum on East Carolina University’s campus — the site where the rally will be held — at 4:00 a.m. EST. Minges has a capacity of 8,000 seats and those working the rally told WINT that they not only anticipate a sold-out crowd, but some eager to hear the president’s speech will be turned away. WITN reports roughly 100 people were lined up at 5:30 a.m. EST.

The Trump campaign said it expects the president will receive a rockstar welcome in the Tar Heel State.

“President Trump makes many things great in America — traffic isn’t one of them,” said Marc Lotter, the campaign’s director strategic communications told ABC11. “A presidential rally is a lot like a rock concert. It’s going to be loud, there’s going to be a lot of cheering.”

“There will be a national audience, but I can tell you the President will be talking about issues that matter to people in North Carolina,” Lotter added. “He’s going to talk about our military, he’s going to talk about our growing economy, rebuilding the manufacturing sector. He’s also going to be talking about things like his fight to protect religious freedom.”

Good morning from Greenville! The #MAGA faithful are out in full force well ahead of today’s rally. pic.twitter.com/8nkIWutb4x — Erin Perrine (@ErinMPerrine) July 17, 2019

Scenes from the line ahead of tonight’s “Keep America Great” rally in Greenville, NC.

Long before the sun is up people are chanting: “Trump, lock her up, four more years and U-S-A.”

@WXII pic.twitter.com/4jO3syOHa4 — WXII Meredith Stutz (@WXIIMeredith) July 17, 2019

Hello from Greenville, NC. Tonight President Trump will speak at a “Keep America Great” rally at 7:00 and already a long line has formed outside Williams Arena at ECU @WXII pic.twitter.com/AsqPK3VZ30 — WXII Meredith Stutz (@WXIIMeredith) July 17, 2019

Vice President Mike Pence will join the president on stage and attend a private fundraiser in Fayetteville earlier Wednesday.

President Trump tweeted a preview of the topic’s he will touch on at tonight’s event: “Big Rally tonight in Greenville, North Carolina. Lots of great things to tell you about, including the fact that our Economy is the best it has ever been. Best Employment & Stock Market Numbers EVER. I’ll talk also about people who love, and hate, our Country (mostly love)!”

Big Rally tonight in Greenville, North Carolina. Lots of great things to tell you about, including the fact that our Economy is the best it has ever been. Best Employment & Stock Market Numbers EVER. I’ll talk also about people who love, and hate, our Country (mostly love)! 7:PM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 17, 2019

In the 2016 election, President Trump won North Carolina by 3 percent over his Democrat rival Hillary Clinton. Tonight’s rally will be the president’s first since officially kicking off his re-election campaign in Orlando, Florida, in June.