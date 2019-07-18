President Donald Trump said he was “not happy” Thursday about his supporters chanting “send her back” in response to his criticism of Rep. Ilhan Omar.

“It was quite a chant, I felt a little bit badly about it, but I will say this, I did start speaking very quickly … I was not happy with it, I disagree with it, but again, I didn’t say that, they did,” he said to reporters at the White House.

During Trump’s political rally on Wednesday, a group of supporters shouted “send her back!” sending a tidal wave of criticism toward the president.

Trump defended his response to the chant, noting he “started speaking very quickly” after he heard it to move the rally forward.

“I wasn’t happy with that message that they gave last night, but that was a packed arena,” he said.

Trump addressed the controversy during an event at the White House to recognize the Special Olympics.

When asked why his supporters employed the chant, Trump urged the reporters to travel to North Carolina and ask the people themselves.

“There was a tremendous amount of noise and action and everything else,” he said, referring to the rally.

When asked if he would stop similar chants in the future, Trump said he would.

“I will try. I will certainly try,” he said.