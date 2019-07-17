Attendees of President Donald Trump’s rally in Greenville, North Carolina, chanted “send her back” after the president slammed Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) repeated criticism of the United States on Wednesday evening.

“Omar has a history of launching vicious screeds,” the president said to chants of “send her back.”

Prior to the chants, President Trump listed off various critical statements that Omar previously said about the country, including her trivialization of the September 11th, 2001, terrorist attacks.

“She smeared U.S. service members involved in Black Hawk Down. In other words, she slandered the brave Americans who were trying to keep peace in Solomila,” President Trump said.

“Omar minimized the September 11th attacks on our homeland, saying “some people did something,” the president recalled.

“I don’t think,” he determined.

President Trump then ripped into Omar for her lenient stance on attempted ISIS recruits and mocking the threat of Al-Qaeda.

“She pleaded for compassion for ISIS recruits attempting to join the terrorist organization,” the president said, before noting how the far-left lawmaker downplayed the significance of Al-Qaeda. “Omar laughed that Americans speak of Al-Qaeda in a menacing tone and remarked that, ‘You don’t say American with this intensity.'”

The president also criticized Omar’s fellow “Squad” members Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI).

President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are campaigning at East Carolina University’s Williams Arena hours after the House voted 332-95 to table a resolution to bring articles of impeachment against the president. The failed measure was introduced by Rep. Al Green (D-TX).

