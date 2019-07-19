Struggling Democrat candidate for president Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke jokingly agreed that ‘Don’t Be a Fuckstick’ could be his new campaign slogan.

During a podcast interview with Jemele Hill released Thursday, O’Rourke commented on the word “fuckstick” after Hill asked him what his favorite curse word was.

He referred to his father who was a fluent swearer, expressing admiration for his ability to create “unique” new curse words.

“One of them was fuckstick,” O’Rourke said. “When he was particularly vexed, if somebody cut in front in line if he forgot something at home, he’d say ‘goddamn it, fuckstick!'”

Hill laughed at O’Rourke, asking him to detail how the word was used.

“You can use it in any part of a sentence,” O’Rourke said proudly, calling the curse word “uniquely” his father’s.

“I’d never heard anybody else ever say that and that’s something that sticks out in my childhood,” he said.

The crass word has been featured in movies like Tropic Thunder, Bad Santa, and The Departed.

“I feel like that could be a campaign slogan, ‘Don’t Be a Fuckstick, vote for Beto,'” Hill laughed.

“Yeah, Yeah,” Beto replied.

O’Rourke cursed frequently in his HBO documentary about his attempt to unseat Texas Senator Ted Cruz in the 2018 primary.

He admitted to Hill that he needed to be more restrained in his language.

“I really have to work on not cursing as much,” he said. “I try to be as honest as I can and sometimes when I go into that honest place, there’s a four-letter word there connected to what I want to say.”