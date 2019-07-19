Donald Trump Optimistic Boris Johnson Can Straighten Out Brexit

President Donald Trump expressed optimism Friday that, as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson might have better luck securing the country’s exit from the European Union.

“I think they’ve done a very poor job with Brexit, I think the previous Prime Minister has done a very bad job with Brexit, what can I say, I mean it’s a disaster,” Trump said, referring to former British Prime Minister Theresa May. “It shouldn’t be that way, I think Boris will straighten it out.”

Trump revealed that he spoke with Johnson on Thursday and had a good conversation.

“I like Boris Johnson, I always have … he’s a different kind of guy, but they say I’m a different kind of a guy too, we get along well,” he said. “I think we’ll have a very good relationship.”

May announced her resignation in May, after repeatedly failing to work out a Brexit deal with the European Union.

Johnson has said that he is willing to leave the European Union on October 31st with or without a deal.

“If we want to uphold liberal values, we must leave by October 31 – and we will,” he wrote in July.

The European Union has offered Johnson an extension to the October 31st deadline for Britain’s exit.