2020 Candidates React to Mueller Testimony: ‘Begin Impeachment Proceedings Now’

Democratic presidential candidate New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio prepares for a television interview in the spin room before the second night of the first Democratic presidential debate June 27, 2019 in Miami, Florida. A field of 20 Democratic presidential candidates was split into two groups of 10 for …
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A handful of 2020 presidential candidates reacted to former special counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony on Wednesday before both the House Judiciary Committee and House Intelligence Committee, and there appears to be a consensus: impeach.

The crowded field of Democrats did not shy away from remarking on Mueller’s lengthy day of lackluster testimonies, which was largely seen as a “disaster” for Democrats.

Despite that, a handful of prominent 2020 candidates weighed in and continued to call for impeachment.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA):

Warren spoke at an NAACP event Wednesday and renewed calls to impeach the president. She said she read the report and “concluded first that this is a man who has broken the law, and he should be impeached”:

Beto O’Rourke (D):

O’Rourke said the hearing “confirmed” the facts.

“Trump invited an attack on our democracy, obstructed the investigation into it, & made clear there won’t be consequences for launching another,” he tweeted, before calling for impeachment proceedings:

Bill de Blasio (D):

“Congress must move forward with impeachment of this president and it must move forward NOW,” de Blasio wrote:

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA):

The California senator reacted to Mueller’s testimonies by posting a quote from Mueller, which he later retracted:

Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO):

Bennet repeated the claim that Trump was “not exonerated,” despite no evidence of Trump or members of his campaign conspiring with Russia:

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ):

John Hickenlooper (D):

Julián Castro (D):

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA):

Gov. Steve Bullock (D):

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY):

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN):

Gov. Jay Inslee (D):

Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH):

Marianne Williamson (D):

Andrew Yang (D):

Tom Steyer (D):

Many described Mueller’s performance as a win for the GOP and “horrendous” for Democrats, as Mueller appeared confused and refused to answer crucial questions, particularly on the origins of the entire Russia inquiry– the Steele dossier. Mueller also said he was not familiar with Fusion GPS– the opposition research firm behind the Steele dossier.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.