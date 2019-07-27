Socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said Friday that his ideas are not radical and are practiced all over the world, citing the welfare systems of Norway and Canada in an interview with Pod Save America.

Sanders argued that his socialist ideas are not radical, although he admits the word “democratic socialism” makes people “upset” and “scared.”

“Look–this is what I think and this is not radical and I don’t want the word Democratic socialism, you know to get people upset or scared, ” he began before speaking highly of Norway, a potential model for the U.S.:

Just take a look at a country like say Norway. All right, you have a baby in Norway. What do you get? You get, if my memory is correct, you either get 12 months off paid leave or I think you get 12 months off at 80% of your pay or 10 months off at all of your pay. Okay. You have excellent quality and affordable childcare. You have a strong and very good public college–public education system.

Norway’s population is significantly smaller than the U.S., with just 5.3 million to America’s 327 million. A plethora of economic and ideological differences exist, but one significant factor is the money spent on defense. The head of the Norwegian Armed Forces’ operational headquarters (FOH) admitted in April that the country lacked the resources to defend itself from a potential attack.

As Breitbart News reported:

Speaking to Norway’s state broadcaster NRK, Lieutenant-General Rune Jakobsen said, “If there is an attack in the classical sense, then we do not have the robustness that is necessary [to defend ourselves].” “The most serious issue is the size of the land,” Lt Gen Jakobsen said. “Reactivity, robustness, and endurance in all branches of defence are too low, and to be concrete: The army is too small in relation to the tasks it has and what is expected of Norway and in NATO.” Lt Gen Jakobsen said in his assessment that Norway needs two new warships, two new submarines, and a better plan for the transition from old to new materiel in the Air Force. Norway, which shares a land border with Russia, was criticised by U.S. President Donald J Trump last year for “lack[ing] a credible plan to spend two per cent of its gross domestic product on defence.”