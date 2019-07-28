Homeowner Who Shot Alleged Car Prowler: ‘I Had to Put Him Down’

A Covington, Washington, homeowner who shot an alleged car prowler said he felt threatened and “had to put him down.”

Q13 Fox reports the 49-year-old homeowner allegedly “saw two men inside his car parked in front of his house” early Thursday morning. He went outside with a gun and shot one of the suspects after “feeling threatened.”

KOMO News spoke to the homeowner, who said, “I came out, saw the guys, and literally caught them red-handed. The guy turned around and he had what appeared to be a pistol in his hand, and he hid behind the vehicle and I just took cover beyond the 4-Runner and had to put him down because he was coming right at me.”

The homeowner said he had never seen the alleged prowler before, adding, “It’s bad timing for sure for that guy.”

The wounded suspect was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition. The second suspect managed to flee the scene and avoid capture.

