Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting suspect Santino William Legan was too young to legally buy a rifle in California.

CNN reported Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee identifying Legan as the shooting suspect, noting that he was 19-years-old. He allegedly used an “assault style rifle” and fired at random.

On July 29, the Guardian reported that the suspect, now identified as Legan, entered the Garlic Festival through a hole in the fence in order to avoid security, which included metal detectors. The festival was an otherwise self-declared gun-free zone.

Legan allegedly shot and killed three people and wounded at least 12 others before being killed by police. ABC News reported that Gilroy Chief Smithee indicated officers engaged the suspect “within a minute of the shooting and killed him.”

On September 29, 2018, USA Today reported that Gov. Jerry Brown (D) signed legislation to raise the legal age for a long gun purchase to 21 years. That new age restriction went into effect January 1, 2019.

