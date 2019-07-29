A poll found a majority of Americans do not want the government to provide cash reparations to descendants of slaves.

The Gallup poll said 67 percent of Americans believe the government should not make the payments, while 29 percent of those who participated said they were in favor of it, including 73 percent of black Americans.

The survey also found that 49 percent of Democrats supported the move, while 47 percent did not.

Additionally, 92 percent of Republicans rejected the idea, and only five percent said the government should make such payments to the descendants of slaves.

In June, Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), said during a hearing for the House subcommittee on reparations for slavery that the government has failed to address the country’s racism.

“The stain of slavery was not just inked in bloodshed, but in policies that have disadvantaged African Americans for generations,” he said, adding the U.S. has “yet to truly acknowledge and grapple with the racism and white supremacy that tainted this country’s founding and continues to cause persistent and deep racial disparities and inequality.”

However, during the same hearing in June, NFL legend and Super Bowl Champion Burgess Owens placed the blame at the feet of the Democrats.

“I used to be a Democrat until I did my history and found out the misery that that party brought to my race,” Owens said. “Let’s pay restitution. How about the Democratic Party pay for all the misery brought to my race.”

Breitbart News reported in June the total cost of reparations could be anywhere between $9 and $17 trillion.

“The matter of reparations is deeply unpopular nationally. Only an estimated 26 percent of Americans support the idea of slavery reparations. Those opposed include roughly 80 percent of white and 40 percent of black Americans,” the report said. “Regardless, despite the attention it is now receiving, it is not an issue close to resolution.”