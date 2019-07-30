Donald Trump Jr. tweeted Tuesday that self-help author Marianne Williamson seemed to be winning the second Democrat debate.

“People are gonna think I’m trolling but compared to what else is up on this stage I think Marianne Williamson is actually winning this thing,” he tweeted. “This is amazing. No question she seems to be drawing the biggest applause of the night”:

People are gonna think that I’m trolling but compared to what else is up on this stage I think Marianne Williamson is actually winning this thing. This is amazing. No question she seems to be drawing the biggest applause of the night. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 31, 2019

Williamson indeed received some of the biggest applause of the night, on her responses on racism and reparations.

Marianne Williamson just got the biggest applause of the night: pic.twitter.com/E33pOIYP2f — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) July 31, 2019

Marianne Williamson: "Anything less than $100 BILLION [in reparations] is an insult. I believe the $200-$500 BILLION is politically feasible today." These people are literally insane. pic.twitter.com/fhRoaO8ub3 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) July 31, 2019

Trump Jr. was not the only one who thought Williamson was winning.

Washington Post columnist Chuck Lane tweeted, “Marrianne [sic] Williamson is winning some converts in my living room. Just sayin'”:

Marrianne Williamson is winning some converts in my living room. Just sayin'. — Charles Lane (@ChuckLane1) July 31, 2019

A former Hillary Clinton campaign spokesman also tweeted he believed Williamson was winning:

Former Clinton campaign spox: https://t.co/fhe44QWTAu — Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) July 31, 2019

Williamson was among the top trending Democrat candidates during the debate, coming in second after Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), and ahead of Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Mayor Pete Buttigieg (IN), and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).