Donald Trump Jr.: Marianne Williamson Is ‘Actually Winning’ Democrat Debate

Democratic presidential hopeful US author and writer Marianne Williamson speaks during the first round of the second Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season hosted by CNN at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, Michigan on July 30, 2019. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo credit should read …
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump Jr. tweeted Tuesday that self-help author Marianne Williamson seemed to be winning the second Democrat debate.

“People are gonna think I’m trolling but compared to what else is up on this stage I think Marianne Williamson is actually winning this thing,” he tweeted. “This is amazing. No question she seems to be drawing the biggest applause of the night”:

Williamson indeed received some of the biggest applause of the night, on her responses on racism and reparations.

Trump Jr. was not the only one who thought Williamson was winning.

Washington Post columnist Chuck Lane tweeted, “Marrianne [sic] Williamson is winning some converts in my living room. Just sayin'”:

A former Hillary Clinton campaign spokesman also tweeted he believed Williamson was winning:

Williamson was among the top trending Democrat candidates during the debate, coming in second after Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), and ahead of Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Mayor Pete Buttigieg (IN), and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

