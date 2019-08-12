47 Shot, 4 Fatally, Over Weekend in Democrat-Controlled Chicago

Forty-seven people were shot, four fatally, over the weekend in Democrat-controlled Chicago.
The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the fatalities included a 16-year-old boy who was shot dead while sitting in a car in Little Village, a 19-year-old man who was shot dead in Garfield Park, and a 29-year-old man who was shot dead in South Chicago.
The fourth fatal shooting was of a 47-year-old man who was killed while sitting in a vehicle in Humboldt Park. The man, Douglas Tate, was struck twice by gunfire and taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
On August 11, 2019, Breitbart News reported that six were wounded Sunday morning when a gunman opened fire in Garfield Park. CBS Chicago reported the gunman opened fire from inside “a light-colored sedan” about 2:47 a.m. The would-be victims “were standing in a large group,” and five women and one man were wounded.
Fifty-three persons were shot, seven fatally, in Democrat-controlled Chicago during the first weekend of August. Forty-eight persons were shot, nine fatally, during the last weekend of July.
