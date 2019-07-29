48 People Shot, 9 Fatally, over Weekend in Democrat-Controlled Chicago

Forty-eight people were shot, nine fatally, over the weekend in Democrat-controlled Chicago.

CBS Chicago reports that the shooting victims included people walking, standing outside gas stations, and standing on sidewalks.

In one of the incidents a 15-year-old, 14-year-old, and a 10-year-old were shot when a Toyota drove by the sidewalk on which they were standing and opened fire. The wounds proven superficial and the three boys “were in good condition at Stroger Hospital.”

The most recent fatality of the weekend occurred just before 5 a.m. Police found a 24-year-old man “dead in the North Lawndale neighborhood.” He had “multiple gunshot wounds, including to his face and head.”

The four dozen victims shot July 26-28 are only the latest in a string of victims in Democrat-controlled Chicago. Breitbart News reported at least 43 where shot, two fatally, over the weekend of July 19-21, at least 41 people were shot, nine fatally, over the weekend of July 12-14, and at least 66 were shot, five fatally, over the Fourth of July weekend. Fifty-six were shot, four fatally, the weekend prior to the Fourth.

