Donald Trump Leads Top Democrats in North Carolina Poll

President Trump is leading top Democrat 2020 candidates in North Carolina, according to a Civitas poll released Wednesday.

Harper Polling conducted the survey August 1–4, 2019, and asked 500 likely voters in North Carolina, “If the 2020 Presidential election were held today, which of the following candidates would you vote for?”

Trump edged out all of the top tier Democrat candidates, beating Joe Biden (D) 45–44 percent, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) 46–44 percent, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) 47–41 percent, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) 46–43 percent. Only Harris’s matchup fell outside the +/-4.38 percent margin of error:

“Predictably, the polls are tightening up in North Carolina as we draw closer to 2020 and Democratic nominees receive more press time,” Civitas Institute President Donald Bryson said.

“As the saying goes, candidates can run two ways: unopposed or scared. I think this poll says that everyone should be doing the latter. Everyone,” he added.

The poll also found that Democrats are more likely to vote for Trump than Republicans are to vote for one of the Democrat candidates.

North Carolina – a notorious swing state – has 15 electoral votes up for grabs, which President Trump secured in 2016 after defeating Hillary Clinton 49.9 percent to 46.2 percent. The state also chose Republican Mitt Romney in 2012 by 2.2 percent but went blue in 2008, favoring former President Barack Obama over late Sen. John McCain by less than half of one percent.

The Republican National Committee’s 2020 convention will be held in Charlotte, NC, it was announced last year: