Newsmax TV host Wayne Allyn Root defended President Donald Trump’s relationship with the Jewish people.

Root claimed that Jews in Israel loved him as much as the “King of Israel” or the “second coming of God.”

During his Newsmax show, he said:

This is the greatest president for Jews and for Israel in the history of the world. Not just in America, Trump is the best president for Israel in the history of the world. And the Jewish people love him like he is the King of Israel. They love him like he is the second coming of God. And then in America, American Jews don’t like him. They don’t even know what they’re doing or saying anymore. It makes no sense. But that’s okay. He keeps doing what he’s doing. He’s good for all of us. Good for Jews, good for blacks, good for gays. He’s good for everyone in America who wants a job.

The president on Wednesday shared Wayne Allyn Root’s statement on Twitter.

“Thank you to Wayne Allyn Root for the very nice words,” he wrote, adding “Wow!”

“Thank you to Wayne Allyn Root for the very nice words. “President Trump is the greatest President for Jews and for Israel in the history of the world, not just America, he is the best President for Israel in the history of the world…and the Jewish people in Israel love him…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 21, 2019

….like he’s the King of Israel. They love him like he is the second coming of God…But American Jews don’t know him or like him. They don’t even know what they’re doing or saying anymore. It makes no sense! But that’s OK, if he keeps doing what he’s doing, he’s good for….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 21, 2019

…..all Jews, Blacks, Gays, everyone. And importantly, he’s good for everyone in America who wants a job.” Wow! @newsmax @foxandfriends @OANN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 21, 2019

Trump was criticized for saying at the White House Tuesday that Jews who supported Democrats demonstrated “a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty.”

Prominent Jewish Democrats criticized Trump’s statement supporting Israel for suggesting that Jews had a dual loyalty, which was “an antisemitic trope.”

But Trump repeated his statement on Wednesday.

“In my opinion, you vote for a Democrat, you’re being very disloyal to Jewish people and you’re being very disloyal to Israel,” he said. “And only weak people would say anything other than that.”