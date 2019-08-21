Wayne Allyn Root: Jews in Israel Love Donald Trump ‘Like He’s the King of Israel’

GOLAN HEIGHTS, ISRAEL - JUNE 17: Israeli people take photos of a sign for a new settlement named after US President Donald Trump on June 17, 2019 in Golan Heights, Israel. The Israeli goverment named the new settlement 'Trump Heights' to honor Trump's decision to recognise sovereignty over the Golan …
Amir Levy/Getty Images

Newsmax TV host Wayne Allyn Root defended President Donald Trump’s relationship with the Jewish people.

Root claimed that Jews in Israel loved him as much as the “King of Israel” or the “second coming of God.”

During his Newsmax show, he said:

This is the greatest president for Jews and for Israel in the history of the world. Not just in America, Trump is the best president for Israel in the history of the world. And the Jewish people love him like he is the King of Israel. They love him like he is the second coming of God. And then in America, American Jews don’t like him. They don’t even know what they’re doing or saying anymore. It makes no sense. But that’s okay. He keeps doing what he’s doing. He’s good for all of us. Good for Jews, good for blacks, good for gays. He’s good for everyone in America who wants a job.

The president on Wednesday shared Wayne Allyn Root’s statement on Twitter.

“Thank you to Wayne Allyn Root for the very nice words,” he wrote, adding “Wow!”

Trump was criticized for saying at the White House Tuesday that Jews who supported Democrats demonstrated “a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty.”

Prominent Jewish Democrats criticized Trump’s statement supporting Israel for suggesting that Jews had a dual loyalty, which was “an antisemitic trope.”

But Trump repeated his statement on Wednesday.

“In my opinion, you vote for a Democrat, you’re being very disloyal to Jewish people and you’re being very disloyal to Israel,” he said. “And only weak people would say anything other than that.”



