WATCH: Joe Biden Calls for Ban on Magazines Holding ‘Multiple Bullets’

On Labor Day, Democrat presidential hopeful Joe Biden called for a ban on magazines holding “multiple bullets,” which is essentially a ban on magazines holding more than one round.

He said magazines that “can hold multiple bullets” should not be allowed, and this is a giant departure from Democrats’ decades old push for a ban on magazines holding more than 10 rounds.

On May 16, 2019, Breitbart News reported Biden’s boast that he once defeated the NRA via the passage of the 1994 “assault weapons” ban. Biden said that ban included a prohibition that “limited the number of bullets in a clip.”

On August 10, 2019, Breitbart News reported Biden’s contention that all guns should lock and unlock like smart phones.

