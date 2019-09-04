Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) appeared to use Twitter Wednesday to accuse Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) of lending guns to spousal abusers who have violent criminal records. Her tweet followed the Texas lawmaker’s celebration of a woman who used a handgun to defend herself from suspected robbers.

Crenshaw tweeted the story of a Texas woman, Lachelle Hudgins, who fought off would-be robbers with help from her handgun. According to reports, the suspects tried to grab her purse through her car window, but she reacted quickly, grabbing her weapon, firing, and ultimately wounding one of the suspected robbers.

“It was all I had in my gun. I shot until I couldn’t shoot anymore,” Hudgins said, according to ABC13.

“I saved my life,” she added:

Five men tried to rob a young woman this morning. They didn’t expect her to grab her handgun and fire. Today, she is unharmed, and at least one suspect is shot. Exclusive #ABC13 interview at 4:30 & 6. https://t.co/OW8oZoQTkQ #Hounews pic.twitter.com/IS8htwfx7t — Miya Shay (@ABC13Miya) September 3, 2019

Crenshaw retweeted the story and wrote, “Situations like this story are why we protect the 2nd Amendment.”

He added a “side note,” arguing that universal background checks–which Democrats have consistently pushed for–would prevent him from lending some of his own guns to his friends when they travel alone, much like the woman in the story.

“Side note: With universal background checks, I wouldn’t be able to let my friends borrow my handgun when they travel alone like this. We would make felons out of people just for defending themselves,” he wrote:

Situations like this story are why we protect the 2nd Amendment. Side note: With universal background checks, I wouldn’t be able to let my friends borrow my handgun when they travel alone like this. We would make felons out of people just for defending themselves. https://t.co/x60mdd1WW1 — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) September 4, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez took issue with Crenshaw’s tweet, accusing him of “‘lending’ guns to people unsupervised who can’t pass a basic background check,” adding “The people you’re giving a gun to have likely abused their spouse or have a violent criminal record, & you may not know it,” she said, seemingly referring to Crenshaw’s friends.

“Why on earth would you do that?” she said:

You are a member of Congress. Why are you “lending” guns to people unsupervised who can’t pass a basic background check? The people you’re giving a gun to have likely abused their spouse or have a violent criminal record, & you may not know it. Why on earth would you do that? https://t.co/TQFjcLQebO — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 4, 2019

Crenshaw responded to Ocasio-Cortez’s assertions, asking for clarification:

“Just so I’m clear: you think my friends are domestic abusers/criminals? Seriously that’s your argument? That they can’t pass a background check?” he asked.

“Wrong. People lend guns to friends, esp if they don’t own a gun, for self-defense and hunting purposes,” he continued, adding, “This is America outside NYC”:

Just so I’m clear: you think my friends are domestic abusers/criminals? Seriously that’s your argument? That they can’t pass a background check? Wrong. People lend guns to friends, esp if they don’t own a gun, for self-defense and hunting purposes. This is America outside NYC. https://t.co/wkWPhfi0JB — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) September 4, 2019

The exchange continued, with Ocasio-Cortez tweeting back:

“You said w/ universal background checks, you wouldn’t be able to ‘lend’ guns to friends. If a background check would be a problem, then you shouldn’t ‘lend” a gun,’” she tweeted in part.

She also continued to suggest that Crenshaw’s friends may be violent abusers.

“You could know an abuser & have no clue,” she wrote. “I’ve had friends come out to me as victims. It’s not obvious. Unsafe relationships are COMMON”:

Herein lies an important point abt domestic abuse: most of it is hidden. You could know an abuser & have no clue. I’ve had friends come out to me as victims. It’s not obvious. Unsafe relationships are COMMON. That’s why House Dems passed closing the boyfriend loophole in VAWA. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 4, 2019

Rapists can have Ivy League degrees. Abusers can look like “good dads” or have high incomes or “great jobs.” Good appearances are often a cover for abusers. In fact, many abusers RELY on their public reputation to intimidate partners from leaving (ex: “no one will believe you.”) — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 4, 2019