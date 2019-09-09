Watch Live: Donald Trump Presents the Medal of Valor to Dayton Police

President Donald Trump will present the Medal of Valor on Monday to six Dayton Police officers who shot and killed a mass shooter in less than a minute.

Sgt. William C. Knight, Officer Brian Rolfes, Officer Jeremy Campbell, Officer Vincent Carter, Officer Ryan Nabel, and Officer David Denlinger will receive the medal, according to the Dayton Daily News.

The Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor is the highest award for bravery exhibited by public safety officers in the United States.

Dayton police officers shot and killed Connor Betts, 24, after he opened fire in the Oregon District, killing nine people and injured 27 more in the early morning hours of August 4.