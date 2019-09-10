Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Tuesday signaled strong support for the House Judiciary Committee’s impeachment efforts and dared Senate Republicans to go on the record and “knowingly vote against impeachment of this president knowing his corruption” so they can “ have that stain on their careers the rest of their lives.”

“Once the House impeaches, the House has impeached the president,” Ocasio-Cortez told reporters Tuesday, despite the fact that the House has yet to hold a full impeachment vote, as Democrats fall over 80 votes shorts of a pro-impeachment majority.

She continued:

If they [Republicans in the Senate] want to fail it, then I want to see every Republican go on the record and knowingly vote against impeachment of this president, knowing his corruption so that they can have that stain on their careers the rest of their lives because this is outrageous to protect the amount of lawlessness.

Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) is vying for a committee vote, laying the groundwork and defining the scope of an impeachment probe. Despite House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) efforts to stall the probe, she claims the party is united.

“I think you should characterize it [the resolution] for what it is,” Pelosi told Fox News. “It’s a continuation of what we have been doing. You know, we all work together on these things.”

Ocasio-Cortez began calling for Trump’s impeachment prior to taking office, telling Real America with Jorge Ramos last fall that impeachment was a “no-brainer.”

The freshman lawmaker renewed her calls for impeachment over the weekend following reports of an inquiry into military spending associated with Trump’s Turnberry resort: