Beto O’Rourke Pushes Banks to Cut Ties with Gun Customers

Democrat presidential hopeful Robert “Beto” O’Rourke is asking banks to cut ties with gun customers who sell “assault weapons” or do financial transactions at gun shows.

Elizabeth Landers reported O’Rourke’s push:

.@BetoORourke has a new plan: putting pressure on banks/credit card companies to stop facilitating some kinds of gun sales pic.twitter.com/YY5ZzNRmik — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) September 12, 2019

On August 24, 2019, Breitbart News reported O’Rourke saying, “America has more guns than human beings.” He followed that with a push to ban “assault weapons.”

On September 9, 2019, Breitbart News reported O’Rourke’s contention Americans will comply with his ban on AR-15s; that they will voluntarily hand over the weapons, thereby alleviating any need for police to go door-to-door.

Now he is pressing financial institutions and credit cards to cut ties with gun customers who do self-impose gun controls and/or refuse sales of certain firearms.

