Former Vice President Joe Biden (D) vowed to release his medical records during a conversation with reporters Friday amid mounting concerns over his general state of health.

Biden told reporters Friday that he will release his medical records following his next physical, which he says will occur before the Iowa caucuses take place.

“There’s no reason for me not to release my medical records,” Biden said, according to the Daily Mail.

Biden has been facing mounting questions and criticisms regarding the state of his mental and physical health following a string of gaffes and brain freezes on the campaign trail in recent weeks.

During a campaign stop in Keene, New Hampshire, last month, Biden mistakingly praised the beauty of the neighboring state, Vermont, after being asked about the quintessential New England town:

Biden talks w/press in Keene, NH: "I love this place. Look, what’s not to like about Vermont in terms of the beauty of it? And what a neat town…everybody has been really friendly. I like Keene a lot." pic.twitter.com/0hKsgiDfwM — Bo Erickson (@BoKnowsNews) August 24, 2019

He also confused Burlington, Vermont, with Burlington, Iowa, the week prior.

Julián Castro (D) also questioned Biden’s memory during the presidential debate in Houston, Texas, Thursday night after a heated debate on the former vice president’s health care proposals:

BIDEN: They do not have to buy in. They do not have to buy in. CASTRO: You just said that. You just said that two minutes ago. You just two minutes ago that they would have to buy in. BIDEN: Do not have to buy in if you can’t afford it. CASTRO: You said they would have to buy in. BIDEN: Your grandmother would not have to buy in. If she qualifies for Medicaid, she would automatically be enrolled. CASTRO: Are you forgetting what you said two minutes ago? Are you forgetting already what you said just two minutes ago? I mean, I can’t believe that you said two minutes ago that they had to buy in and now you’re saying they don’t have to buy in. You’re forgetting that.

Biden’s aides reportedly called Castro’s dig a “low blow” but Biden admitted that he “could have done better” in the debate.

“I think I could have done better,” Biden told donors, according to the Daily Mail. “I will do better, God willing.”

Biden’s memory also failed him at least three other times during the Houston debate. He mistakingly referred to himself as a “congressman” and the current “vice president,” and he also called Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) “president.”

Additionally, he appeared to struggle to contain his teeth in his mouth, briefly slurring his speech while answering a question on gun control:

Joe Biden’s teeth doing their best to jump right out of his mouth pic.twitter.com/FaRsq0cRBa — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 13, 2019

During CNN’s climate change town hall the week before, Biden’s eye appeared to fill with blood, sparking additional concerns: