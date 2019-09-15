Houston police chief Art Acevedo pushed gun control after one of his officers got into a physical struggle with a criminal and was shot with his own gun.

The Associated Press reports the 29-year-old officer, a five-year veteran of the force, was shot in the abdomen “just below the vest.” The officer was shot after chasing a suspect into a backyard, where “a struggle ensued” that ended with the suspect taking the officer’s gun and shooting him with it.

Another officer then entered the backyard and killed the suspect.

Chief Acevedo responded to the incident by denouncing those who will offer sympathy for the officer while refusing to support gun control.

He said, “We were in Washington Monday talking about gun violence in our city, in our community, in our country, and I don’t want to hear from politicians tomorrow about how much they care about my cop.”

He added, “If they’re not here to talk to us about solutions, then don’t bother showing up to the Houston Police Department.”

Acevedo took time to thank Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) for coming out in support of gun control after the August 31, 2019, shooting in Midland-Odessa. On September 2, 2019, Breitbart News reported Patrick’s call for action against private gun sales.

