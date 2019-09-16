A handful of Texas supporters of President Donald Trump and the Second Amendment welcomed Beto O’Rourke at a rally in Texas with ‘Come and Take it’ flags.

Video footage of the event from Fox 4 showed one Trump supporter with a rifle slung over his back holding a, “Hell no you will not take my AR-15” sign. Other supporters held a Trump sign, a Texas flag with an AR-15 on it and a classic Texas white “Come and Take it” flag.

“We are going to buy back every single one of those weapons,” O’Rourke said at the rally as supporters cheered, “Get them off the streets.”

After the rally, O’Rourke defended his new stance on guns saying that if Democrats were defensive, they would end up with nothing on gun control.

“I think that we have to make sure we are bold, have the courage of our convictions and reflect the urgency of this issue,” he said and added, “There’s really no legitimate need for an AK-47 or an AR-15.”