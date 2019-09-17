Watch — Jerome Hudson Exposes Silicon Valley Elites: They Spy On Voters and Control What News We See

Breitbart Entertainment Editor Jerome Hudson appeared on Fox & Friends Tuesday and revealed that Silicon Valley tech giants like Google are at the heart of election meddling, a fact Hudson reports in his new book, 50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know, which Harper Collins released nationwide on September 17.

“The tech elites think they know what’s best for voters, so they literally spy on us and then control what you see in your social media news feed,” Hudson said of Silicon Valley.

“It has been estimated by Dr. Robert Epstein of the American Institute for Behavioral Research and Technology that Google could have shifted upwards of 12 million votes and we wouldn’t have any way of knowing it,” Hudson explained. “Epstein’s research found that Google search results for Hillary Clinton were typically positive and results in the search bar for Donald Trump were overwhelmingly negative.”

Jerome Hudson's new book explains

Black and Hispanic students are more underrepresented at America’s top colleges and universities than before affirmative action.

Hispanics constitute over half of Border Patrol Agents.

The U.S. settled more refugees in 2018 than any other nation.

Half of federal arrests are immigration-related.

Amazon paid $0 in taxes on $11.2 billion in profits in 2018.

Taxpayers doled out $2.6 billion in food stamps to dead people in less than two years.

World leaders flew to Davos to discuss global warming in a fleet of 1,700 private jets.

90 percent of plastic waste comes from Asia and Africa.

