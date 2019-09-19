Hispanic Americans Side with Trump on Immigration: ‘I Believe in the Wall’

Despite 2020 Democrat presidential primary candidates’ plans to open the border and increase overall immigration to the United States, Hispanic Americans are increasingly siding with President Trump’s “America First” agenda.

In interviews with the Albuquerque Journal, a handful of Hispanic voters said they backed Trump’s immigration agenda of ending illegal immigration, building a wall, and reducing legal immigration to raise U.S. wages.

“I believe in the wall,” Marcella Trujillo Melendez, a Trump supporter, told the Albuquerque Journal. “I believe in security. This is my country, and I want it to be safe.”

“The most important thing to me is that I believe he truly loves America,” Melendez continued. “I believe that he knows his job. His job is to put America first. He’s not the president of the world.”

Poll after poll has found that though Hispanic Americans continue to vote by a majority for Democrats, especially those who were born outside the U.S., they side with Trump on the key issue of immigration — that is, they want less immigration, not more, and do not believe American taxpayers should be subsidizing illegal immigration.

For example, the latest Harvard/Harris Poll found that Hispanic Americans, along with black Americans, are vastly opposed to plans put forward by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and former Vice President Joe Biden to increase overall immigration to the U.S.

When ranked, Hispanic Americans listed increasing immigration as their second most unpopular issue, which would make them less likely to vote for a presidential candidate.

On the most extreme open borders plans endorsed by many elected Democrats, such as giving illegal aliens the right to vote, Hispanic Americans opposed the initiative by a majority of 73 percent.

Even with mainstream Democrat policies like providing taxpayer-funded welfare benefits to illegal aliens, temporary foreign visa workers, and legal immigrants who have yet to obtain green cards, Hispanic Americans align themselves with Trump.

A majority of 56 percent of Hispanic Americans said they support denying green cards to legal immigrants who are found to be a burden on taxpayers because of their use of welfare. Another 65 percent of Hispanic Americans said illegal aliens should not be allowed to take welfare.

With his agenda of less immigration and increased border controls, Trump won more Hispanic Americans in the 2016 election than failed GOP presidential candidate Mitt Romney did in 2012. For the first time in U.S. history, due to immigration, Hispanic Americans are set to outpace black Americans as the largest voting minority in the 2020 presidential election.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.